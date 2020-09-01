Advertisement

Meade County Rural Ambulance District receives a $5,000 grant from Meade County

Board members continue to work hard to get the district up and running.
Meade County Rural Ambulance District.
Meade County Rural Ambulance District.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS S.D. (KOTA) - For the past several months, the Meade County Rural Ambulance group has been working on creating a new ambulance district.

Their initial proposal went to a public vote back in March and passed.

Last week, the board went before Meade County Commission and received a start-up grant for $5,000.

Board member Edward Miller says the money from taxpayers won’t come in until April, and the grant will go toward covering start-up costs like insurance, legal fees, and accounting fees.

As for the next step, Miller says they will hold a final budget meeting on Sept. 21.

“We’re hoping to finish our budget. We need to have that done and certified and into the county by October first in order for them to get it on the tax bills that will come out. To get revenue started and back in April,” says Miller.

If people are interested in attending the meeting, it will be held at the Meade County Office, in the commission meeting room on Sept. 21 at 6:00 pm.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Good Samaritan honored after assisting injured neighbor in Rapid City

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Tuesday, Justin Fast Wolf received recognition from Mayor Steve Allender for his actions.

News

Complete Census Committee formed by Gov. Noem Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order to form the Complete Census Committee on Monday.

News

OST Public Safety looks for missing woman

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety looking for a missing woman last seen on Aug. 29.

News

Sturgis Rally collects $1.34 million in taxes, a 6% climb from previous year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
endors at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brought in $1.34 million in taxes for the Black Hills.

Latest News

News

240 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported Tuesday in South Dakota

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
State health officials say active COVID-19 are continuing to climb in South Dakota, though the state saw no additional deaths Tuesday.

News

South Dakota officials say posts about 6% of COVID-19 deaths are ’taken out of context’

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The post claiming the CDC now says only 6% of the deaths attributed to COVID-19 are actually due to the virus is “taken out of context.”

News

New South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources expected to streamline processes, save money

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
Governor Kristi Noem announced that the South Dakota Department of Agriculture will merge with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to create the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

News

New South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources expected to streamline processes, save money

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
Governor Kristi Noem announced that the South Dakota Department of Agriculture will merge with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to create the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

News

Budget cuts forces Wyoming PACE program to close

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jack Caudill
Just last week, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon announced more budget cuts are on the way.

News

Wyoming PACE cut from state budget

Updated: 6 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.