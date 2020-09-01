Advertisement

Heat and Fire Danger Return Wednesday!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The heat comes back - but it is temporary! Wednesday afternoon gusty west winds will also bringing drier air, and the combination will give us very high fire danger through the afternoon. Thursday is sunny and cooler, hotter again into Friday and Saturday. Then we have the BIG change. Much colder air returns for Monday and Tuesday, as in 50s and low 60s. And right now this system looks like it may have some rain left with it, especially Monday and Monday night. We’ll continue to track this one closely as it develops!

