Good Samaritan honored after assisting injured neighbor in Rapid City

Mayor Steve Allender awards a Certificate of City Recognition to Justin Fast Wolf.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Justin Fast Wolf didn’t hesitate when his neighbor fell down earlier this summer.

Fast Wolf’s quick-thinking got his elderly neighbor the help he needed. Fast Wolf, a young man with disabilities supported by Black Hills Works, ran out of his apartment after he saw him fall and sustain injuries.

Tuesday, Fast Wolf received recognition from Mayor Steve Allender for his actions.

“Good Samaritans like Justin help renew and sustain the Rapid City spirit by committing themselves to being good neighbors,” Mayor Allender said. “Rapid City’s greatest natural resource is its people, and we rely on the actions of Good Samaritans and volunteers to enrich our Rapid City Community. The gentleman is doing fine today, in large measure due to Justin’s quick actions and compassion.”

Justin was accompanied by staff from Black Hills Works at this morning’s brief ceremony, which took place this morning in Council Chambers.

It is Black Hills Works’ vision to help create a community where all people are good neighbors, valued friends, productive workers, respected leaders, and caring volunteers,” Mayor Allender said. “Justin Fast Wolf has, in being a good neighbor, helped advance this vision and has shown that he truly cares about his community and the people in it.”

