Crimaholics Podcast uses platform to speak up about Missing And Murdered Indigenous women

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Crimaholics Podcast, a podcast taped in the Black Hills, recently placed #28 on the Hot 50 list for Podcast Magazine. From the exciting first months of success, co-hosts, Holly Allen and Kenzi Durbin wanted to use the podcasts platform for a bigger purpose.

Over a 30 day span, the podcast is focusing on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Movement. During the podcast, Holly and Kenzi talk with families and friends of the missing and murdered, with the hope to shed awareness on the movement.

You can find the Crimaholics Podcast anywhere you get your podcasts - included Apple and Spotify.

