Advertisement

Crimaholics Podcast uses platform to speak up about Missing And Murdered Indigenous women

Over a 30 day span, the podcast is focusing on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Movement. Find out how to listen.
By Natalie Morris
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Crimaholics Podcast, a podcast taped in the Black Hills, recently placed #28 on the Hot 50 list for Podcast Magazine. From the exciting first months of success, co-hosts, Holly Allen and Kenzi Durbin wanted to use the podcasts platform for a bigger purpose.

Over a 30 day span, the podcast is focusing on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Movement. During the podcast, Holly and Kenzi talk with families and friends of the missing and murdered, with the hope to shed awareness on the movement.

You can find the Crimaholics Podcast anywhere you get your podcasts - included Apple and Spotify.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wyoming PACE cut from state budget

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

Morning

Crimaholics Podcast uses platform to speak up about Missing And Murdered Indigenous Women

Updated: 58 minutes ago
The 90-minute morning show on KOTA TV.

News

45 quarantine on Black Hills State University campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
What happens when a student tests positive for coronavirus?

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

Latest News

News

Mustang Rally

Updated: 11 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

ice arena and pool open

Updated: 11 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

6th street

Updated: 11 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Afterschool care

Updated: 11 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Quarantine College

Updated: 11 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Ford Mustangs making a stop in Sturgis

Updated: 14 hours ago
Sturgis Mustang Rally