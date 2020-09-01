Advertisement

Complete Census Committee formed by Gov. Noem Monday

Beaufort County door-to-door census to begin
Beaufort County door-to-door census to begin(WITN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Census counting ends Sept. 30, giving the U.S. Census Bureau one month left to collect responses from people living in the U.S.

Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order to form the Complete Census Committee on Monday. The committee will head up awareness efforts to get South Dakotans appropriately counted in the Census before the deadline.

Along with the Secretary of State, President pro tempore of the Senate, the Minority Leader of the Senate, the Speaker of the House and the Minority Leader of the House, a member of the Governor’s Office, the Governor’s Office, the Department of Education, the Department of Social Services, the Department of Tribal Affairs will be appointed by the Governor.

The Governor shall appoint a chair or cochairs, and the committee shall organize within 14 days after the initial appointments of at least eight members to the committee.

