Advertisement

Appeals court to hear arguments in Trump tax return fight

In this Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. leaves court, in New York. A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments Tuesday in President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to prevent Vance from getting his tax returns.
In this Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. leaves court, in New York. A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments Tuesday in President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to prevent Vance from getting his tax returns.(Richard Drew | AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments Tuesday in President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to prevent a New York prosecutor from getting his tax returns.

Trump’s lawyers appealed to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last month after a district court judge rejected their renewed efforts to invalidate a subpoena issued to his accounting firm.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has agreed not to enforce the subpoena until after the appeals court makes a ruling. Neither the district court judge, Victor Marrero, nor the appeals court ordered a delay.

Trump has blasted the long-running quest for his financial records as a “continuation of the most disgusting witch hunt in the history of our country” and predicted the case would again end up before the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court ruled last month that the presidency in itself doesn’t shield Trump from Vance’s investigation.

But the high court returned the case to Marrero’s courtroom to allow Trump’s lawyers to raise other concerns about the subpoena. They did, arguing that it was issued in bad faith, might have been politically motivated and amounted to harassment.

Even if Vance does get Trump’s tax records, they would be part of a confidential grand jury investigation and not automatically made public.

Vance’s attorneys have said they are legally entitled to extensive records to aid a “complex financial investigation.”

Vance, a Democrat, began seeking the Republican president’s tax returns from his longtime accounting firm over a year ago, after Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen told Congress that the president had misled tax officials, insurers and business associates about the value of his assets.

Congress is also pursuing Trump’s financial records, though the Supreme Court last month kept a hold on the banking and other documents that Congress has been seeking and returned the case to a lower court.

Trump is the only modern president who has refused to release his tax returns. Before he was elected, he had promised to do so.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Massachusetts voters to decide Markey, Kennedy primary fight

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Recent polls have given Markey an edge.

National Politics

Trump to wade into racial tensions with visit to Kenosha

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The city has been riven by protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, seven times in the back by police.

National

Walmart launches Walmart+, its answer to Amazon Prime

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Walmart’s online sales are growing rapidly, especially during the pandemic, when more people have turned to the company to order groceries online and pick them up at a store.

National

Trump to visit Kenosha

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
President Trump will visit Kenosha after local officials told him not to come.

Latest News

National

Black former franchisees sue McDonald’s for discrimination

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 50 Black former McDonald’s franchise owners are suing the burger chain, saying the company steered them to less-profitable restaurants and didn’t give them the same support and opportunities given white franchisees.

National

Daughter says ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero was ‘kidnapped’ in Dubai

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The man portrayed in the film “Hotel Rwanda” as saving the lives of more than 1,200 people from genocide was “kidnapped” while in Dubai, his daughter asserts, while authorities on Tuesday gave no further details behind his arrest on terror charges.

National

Reports on Trinity Test fallout, cancer cases to be released

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
After years of research, the National Cancer Institute was poised Tuesday to finally release a series of papers related to radiation doses and cancer risks resulting from the U.S. government’s detonation of the first atomic bomb during a test at a military outpost in the New Mexico desert in 1945.

National

Protesters gather after Los Angeles deputy fatally shoots Black man

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
Deputies say a fight broke out after they tried to stop the man for bicycle code violations. He allegedly punched a deputy and dropped a concealed handgun before he was shot.

National

Pilots, crew bail out of Navy plane before crash in Virginia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Navy says one of its aircraft has crashed on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, but the two pilots and two crew members onboard were able to safely bail out.

National

Trump to visit Kenosha amid ongoing protests over Blake shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
State and local officials are concerned the president's visit will only incite a new round of violence.