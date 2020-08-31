Warmer - For a couple days!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a cool end of August, we have warmer air returning to start September. But now we’re in a weather pattern with faster changes for our ups and downs as cold fronts can drop down from the north with cooler air more and more often. That’s exactly what will happen on Thursday and again on Sunday. Even so, not much moisture on tap for the coming week!

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.