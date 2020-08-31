Advertisement

Ups and Downs with Temperatures this Week but Dry

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We start the week today with clouds moving back in with cooler temperatures. There might be a few sprinkles of rain in southwest South Dakota, but few if any of us will see measurable precipitation. Highs today will be in the 60s and 70s.

Warmer temperatures return tomorrow and especially Wednesday along with very dry conditions. Fire dangers will be very high to extreme Wednesday due to the hot, dry weather and dry fuels.

A cold front will cool us off again Thursday, but warmer air quickly returns Friday and Saturday. A strong cold front will cool us off Sunday and it could get rather chilly by Labor Day - stay tuned!

