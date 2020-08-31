Advertisement

Sturgis man named in fatal motorcycle crash

A Sturgis man has been identified as the person who died Wednesday (Aug. 26) in a motorcycle crash on Highway 14A, mile marker 49, five miles west of Sturgis.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Sturgis man has been identified as the person who died Wednesday (Aug. 26) in a motorcycle crash on Highway 14A, mile marker 49, five miles west of Sturgis.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says 60-year-old Paul Strain was driving a 2000 Yamaha XVS 1100 motorcycle was eastbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the vehicle went off the roadway and hit the guardrail on the south side of the road.

Strain was not wearing a helmet and was thrown from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

