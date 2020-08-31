Advertisement

South Dakota reports 187 new COVID-19 cases Monday

As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 187 new COVID-19 cases. Monday is the 10th straight day of a new record for total active cases.

The 187 new cases bring the state total to 13,500. 2,730 of those cases are currently active as the state continues to set new records for active cases.

Current hospitalizations are down from Sunday to 76. Overall, 1,029 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The state also reported 101 new recoveries on Monday. 10,612 South Dakotans have recovered from COVID-19 in total.

COVID-19 deaths in the state remain at 167.

Pennington County saw 26 new cases confirmed by state officials Monday. Pennington has 447 active cases currently.

Meade County has 159 positive cases and the state confirmed six new cases on Monday.

Butte County has 27 active cases and Custer County has 56 active cases. The state confirmed one new positive case for both counties Monday.

Oglala Lakota County currently has 23 active cases. The state reported one new positive case in the county.

Ziebach County has 14 active cases. Haakon County has three active cases. The state reported there weren’t any new positive cases in Haakon or Ziebach Monday.

