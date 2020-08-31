Advertisement

Rankin Fire contained at Wind Cave National Park

The fire was first reported on Friday
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK, S.D. (KOTA) - The National Park Service says the Rankin Fire at Wind Cave National Park has been contained.

According to a statement from the National Park Service, the fire was listed as “contained” on Saturday evening, when crews were able to establish a line around the fire.

The fire was first reported on Friday, and started by a lightning strike and burned three miles northwest of the visitor center.

The Rankin Ridge trail has reopened, but the Centennial, Sanctuary, and Highland Creek Trails remain closed to hiking and backcountry camping.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Auction to benefit Meals for Relatives

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
The program has brought food, medicine, and supplies to families affected by COVID-19

News

Mountain Lions in Rapid City

Updated: 1 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Wind Cave Fire Contained

Updated: 1 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Cooler weather at Sioux Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Central States Fair Wrap Up

Updated: 1 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Community

Colors on the walls show voices

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Murals surrounding viewers send messages often neglected

News

Cooler weather gets people outside and enjoying the park

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Sioux Park was full of life, with people spending their day outside.

News

Central States Fair general manager looks back on the week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Jeffries said despite all the obstacles, having the fair was worth it.

News

Masks for Rapid City is tackling a new project

Updated: 19 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Niche stores are doing well despite the pandemic

Updated: 20 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.