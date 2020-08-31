Advertisement

May 24 trial set for Steve Bannon in alleged fundraising scam

President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon speaks with reporters after pleading not guilty to charges that he ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme to build a southern border wall, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in New York.
President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon speaks with reporters after pleading not guilty to charges that he ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme to build a southern border wall, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in New York.(AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A May 2021 trial date was set Monday for Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, on charges that he cheated donors to a group seeking to fund a southern border wall.

Bannon, 66, of Washington, D.C., was audible but not visible on a video screen as he appeared for the first time before U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres, who set a May 24 trial date.

The hearing was notable, too, as a prosecutor said one of Bannon’s codefendants had made inflammatory claims on social media asserting the prosecution was politically motivated and an assault on the freedom of donors.

In an indictment along with three others, Bannon was charged two weeks ago with unlawfully raising over $25 million for the “We Build The Wall” campaign.

Prosecutors said thousands of investors were duped into thinking all of their donations would go toward the project, even though Bannon diverted over a million dollars, paying salary to one campaign official and personal expenses for himself.

Bannon pleaded not guilty after his Aug. 20 arrest aboard a luxury yacht off the coast of Connecticut. He was freed on $5 million bail by a Manhattan magistrate judge.

As he left the courthouse, he shouted: “This entire fiasco is to stop people who want to build the wall.”

Also appearing Monday only by audio on a video screen were Bannon’s codefendants, including Brian Kolfage, the project founder and an Air Force veteran who lost both legs and a hand in a mortar attack in Iraq.

Kolfage, 38, of Miramar Beach, Florida, spent some of the over $350,000 he received on home renovations, payments toward a boat, a luxury SUV, a golf cart, jewelry, cosmetic surgery, personal tax payments and credit card debt, the indictment said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe complained Monday that Kolfage has made comments on social media that violated local rules governing the behavior of parties to legal cases in New York federal court and threatened to taint the potential jury pool.

In a letter to the judge, prosecutors cited “a steady stream” of “highly inflammatory” public statements Kolfage has made, including claims that the prosecution was an assault on the freedom of donors for “political reasons.”

“I gave 3 limbs defending this freedom, and I’d proudly give another to fight back at this injustice to preserve the future of this nation,” Kolfage wrote in one Facebook post.

“The witch hunt is on!” he protested in another.

Kolfage’s attorney, Harvey Steinberg, said prosecutors were the real violators of local rules because of statements law enforcement authorities made the day of the arrests. He said prosecutors were acting like a schoolyard bully who hits somebody and then “runs to the teacher” when struck back.

The judge warned all parties to obey local rules banning statements that could interfere with a fair trial or prejudice the case.

Also charged were Andrew Badolato, 56, of Sarasota, Florida, and Timothy Shea, 49, of Castle Rock, Colorado. Kolfage, Badolato and Shea entered not guilty pleas Monday. They will be tried alongside Bannon in May.

All four are free on bail after being charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Each charge carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Governor beefs up Portland patrols after fatal shooting

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Portland has seen nearly 100 consecutive nights of Black Lives Matter protests and many have ended with vandalism to federal and city property, including police precincts, a county jail, the federal courthouse and City Hall.

National Politics

Appeals court keeps Flynn case alive, won’t order dismissal

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An appeals court has kept the prosecution alive of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, as well as permitted the judge to scrutinize the Justice Department request to dismiss charges against him.

National

Indiana representative proposes bill preventing convicted protesters eligibility for unemployment assistance

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana has proposed a house bill that would ban protesters committing crimes like acts of violence, looting or vandalism from federal unemployment assistance.

National Politics

Biden hits campaign trail, blames Trump for city violence

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is mounting a more aggressive offense against President Donald Trump with a rare public appearance Monday where he will say that a second term for Trump will mean more violence in America’s streets — not less.

Latest News

National

‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero arrested on terror charges, Rwandan police say

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A well-known critic of President Paul Kagame, Rusesabagina had been living outside Rwanda since 1996 and police did not say where he was apprehended. He had been living in Belgium and then in Texas in the U.S.

News

George Floyd? Donald Trump? Statue nominations are in for National Garden of American Heroes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump ordered up the statue park during a Fourth of July speech at Mount Rushmore and set up a task force on a 60-day deadline to get the idea going.

National

Loretta Lynn ‘marries’ Kid Rock over the weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
The two musicians have been good friends for years.

National

USDA extends free meal programs through 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

South Dakota reports 187 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 187 new COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus

Independent music venues face extinction amid virus shutdown

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Nearly 3,000 music venues in the U.S. have banded together to form the National Independent Venue Association, or NIVA.