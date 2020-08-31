Advertisement

$110 SeaWorld Orlando passes cover rest of 2020, all of 2021

By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(Gray News) – SeaWorld Orlando hopes to make a splash with a ticket deal during the pandemic.

For $110 a person, the Central Florida theme park allows unlimited visits for the rest of 2020 and all of 2021.

“We have worked diligently with state and local health officials, outside consultants and attraction industry leaders to enhance our already strict health, safety and cleanliness standards,” the SeaWorld website says.

“These protocols and guidelines will be modified based on evolving industry standards and methodologies, public health and governmental directives, and advancing scientific knowledge on the transmissibility of COVID-19.”

Like many theme parks, SeaWorld Orlando has implemented safety protocols for employees and guests, including temperature screening, face coverings, physical distancing and enhanced sanitation measures.

