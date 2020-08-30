Advertisement

Cooler weather gets people outside and enjoying the park

Sioux Park was full of life, with people spending their day outside.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With school starting back up and summer slowly ending, the weather seemed to show people that fall is approaching and gave the area a taste of cooler weather Sunday.

Sioux Park was full of life, with people spending the day walking their dogs, riding a bike, and playing a little basketball. One parent said today seemed like the perfect day for his daughter to enjoy the playground.

”We’re always here and today seemed pretty nice, so I’m like “let’s go to the park”. My daughter’s always hounding me to come here so now she’s running around having fun,” said Charles McConnell of Rapid City. “There was a few times it was pretty hot and she wasn’t having too much fun because she’s all sweaty and all that. Today’s a good day.”

Not only were families enjoying the playground, but people were also taking advantage of the nice weather with a picnic.

”I work in the heat and so I’m kind of used to it in a way so I’m glad it’s cooled off,” said Owen Hopson of Rapid City. “We’re spending, a picnic outside so we don’t have to be confined and wear a mask, so we’re just enjoying it.”

The park paths also had people taking advantage of the weather by rollerblading and going for walks.

