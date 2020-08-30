Cooler start to the week. Drier pattern following Monday.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There is a Wind Advisory in effect for Harding County, Perkins County, Butte County, Meade County, eastern Pennington County and eastern Custer County until 9:00 PM MDT Sunday. Winds have been very strong today ahead of the cold front moving through the area. Winds will reduce through the evening hours We are expecting some shower activity to take place across western South Dakota, but it will be very minimal. Most of the severe weather will be east of the Missouri River this afternoon and evening.

Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop into the 40 with mostly clear skies. The cold air advection that has taken place this afternoon will hold temperatures to the low 70s for Monday. Average temperatures and drier air will dominate next week increasing the fire weather risk in the Black Hills. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect Wednesday afternoon through the evening for much of western South Dakota.

