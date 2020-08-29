Advertisement

Storm chances Saturday evening. Sundays cold front bring gusty northwest winds.

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will have two chances for showers and thunderstorms throughout the weekend with the greatest chance being Saturday evening. The main threat will be toward the southern hills and southern plains, but an isolated shower can pop up over the Black Hills. Widespread severe weather is not expected at this time.

Sundays cold front will bring another chance for an isolated shower and thunderstorm. The stronger storms will develop along the cold front toward the eastern part of the state within the slight risk region into the late afternoon hours. We are expecting very gusty northwest winds tomorrow at 25-35 mph. Gusts could exceed 40 mph at times. Post frontal passage, temperatures will hold to the upper 60s and low 70s on Monday. Monday will bring mostly cloudy skies early on with a chance for showers in the afternoon. A drier period is expected throughout next week following Monday.

