South Dakota sees another day of 300+ new COVID-19 cases

South Dakota tops 300 new coronavirus cases Friday for the second straight day. Friday, it’s 323 new cases with plenty of those coming from this area. Pennington County is showing 73 new cases Friday. There are 19 new cases in Lawrence County, 14 in Meade, six in Custer, three each in Oglala Lakota, Butte and Lyman Counties, a pair in Bennett County and one apiece in Todd, Haakon and Ziebach Counties. The positive testing rate for the state Friday was 12.7 percent.

Friday’s additions puts the state at 12,517 overall. The number of active cases climbs to 2,182, an increase of 182 from Thursday. There have been 186,442 tests done. 80 patients were in the hospital Friday, up five from yesterday. Three more deaths bring the total to 166, including the first from Fall River County. 138 more people are listed as recovered as of Friday. Wyoming is adding 30 new lab-confirmed cases Friday, with five of those in Campbell County, five in Sheridan County and one in Weston County. They also have 567 probable cases. The number of tests done in Wyoming is at 118,583. The number of deaths has been holding at 37 all week. Wyoming is adding 22 more patients to the list of people who have recovered from the virus.