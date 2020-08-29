Local postal workers ask for support from D.C.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The U-S Postal Service has faced many changes recently, from executive personnel shake-up to stopping mailmen making extra trips to deliver mail. And these measures have caused many people to worry that it is a path to privatizing the nation’s postal service.

On Saturday, Rapid City’s American Postal Workers’ Union Local 760 took their concerns to the street, displaying their signs saying that postal service should remain public to people. Victoria Van Oosting, the president of American Postal Workers’ Union Local 760, said that if USPS is privatized, the pricing and services would be decided by private owners and it would be about making profit.

“This is a service that we have provided to this country for 240 years and we still want to keep the same standards,” Van Oosting said.

The union members also urged South Dakota’s senators and representative to support the postal service in Washington D.C.

”Creation of the bills to protect postal service, or voting against bills that will harm the postal service, or even attempt to privatize would be the best thing they can do,” Jason Beert, a member of the union says of what they hope John Thune, Mike Rounds, and Dusty Johnson would do.

Van Oosting said, if anyone wants to support USPS, they can help by writing to the senators and the congressman on this issue.

