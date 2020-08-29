Oglala Sioux Tribe President suspended

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Oglala Sioux Tribe President Julian Bear Runner has been suspended since Monday due to a misconduct complaint.

On August 18, a person on the Pine Ridge reservation asserted that Bear Runner made some inappropriate physical contacts when they were alone earlier this summer.

The tribe’s government learned of this and Bear Runner was subsequently suspended.

A tribal council member says, Bear Runner is waiting for a hearing, and the Tribe’s secretary will arrange a special law judge to preside over the hearing within 20 days.

The family of the person who made the misconduct complaint does not wish to comment on this issue.

