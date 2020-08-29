RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Masks for Rapid City is tackling a new project and is looking for volunteers to help make 14,000 masks for students who attend the Rapid City Area School system.

The idea came along so the district can give every child a mask to wear in school.

Volunteers have put kits together, and each one has three yards of fabric along with knitting material to make ties for the ear loops, as well as thread and an instruction packet.

Now, 36 masks can be created from one kit.

When people finish putting the masks together and bring them back, they then go to Heritage Cleaner, where they’re washed.

“And we don’t know how long we’re going to need to wear the masks really. And so it’s definitely a good investment, especially since these are all washable and reusable,” says the director for West River Area Health Education Center, Stephanie Mayfield.

Kits can be picked up on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday between 9 am and noon at the main entrance of Western Dakota Tech, and people can pick up as many kits as they like.

