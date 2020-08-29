Advertisement

Family of Serenity Dennard hires a private investigator to investigate her disappearance

Missing Serenity Dennard
Missing Serenity Dennard(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss and Aaron Vidal
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The family of Serenity Dennard has hired a private investigative the disappearance of the missing Sturgis girl.

Then 8-eight-years old, Serenity Dennard went missing from the Black Hills Children’s Home near Rockerville on February 3rd, 2019. Multiple search efforts to locate the missing girl have been, thus far, unsuccessful. In a Facebook post today, Carmel, Indiana-based investigative firm Veracity I-I-R confirmed that they were hired by Serenity’s family to investigate her disappearance.

Copyright 2020 KOTA All rights reserved.

