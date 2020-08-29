Advertisement

‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman dies at 43

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 file photo, Chadwick Boseman poses in the press room at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 file photo, Chadwick Boseman poses in the press room at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, died Friday of cancer, his representative said. He was 43.

Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante told The Associated Press.

Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family said in a statement.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in the statement. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Boseman had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Central States Fair has a mechanical bull ride fit for anyone

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Voss
A mechanical bull at the fair

National

Kansas girl’s killer 5th federal inmate executed this year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Kansas girl’s killer Friday became the fifth federal inmate put to death this year, an execution that went forward only after a higher court tossed a ruling that would have required the government to get a prescription for the drug used to kill him.

News

South Dakota sees another day of 300+ new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jack Caudill
South Dakota registers 323 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

News

Native American suicide rates 2.7 times higher in South Dakota

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
“When you see someone in crisis, do what you would do if someone suffered a serious injury.”

Latest News

News

Fleet Farm is now open

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Douglas School District had to change their start date

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Sturgis testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

The Red Cross continues to help those in need during this difficult time

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Coronavirus outbreak at the Pennington County Jail

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

South Dakota State-Tribal Relations Committee meets without Governor Noem

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The State-Tribal Relations committee met for the first time since Governor Kristi Noem declined an invitation to future meetings.