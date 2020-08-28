Two volunteers with the American Red Cross from Rapid City are helping those in need

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With wildfires to the West and hurricanes to the South, there are several different disasters occurring across the country.

And the American Red Cross is responding to all of them.

So far, two volunteers from the Rapid City area have deployed.

One went to Iowa, which was recently hit by heavy storms, and already came back.

Meanwhile, another volunteer has been deployed to the Houston, Texas area to help people seeking shelter from Hurricane Laura.

The Executive director of the American Red Cross serving Central and Western South Dakota, Richard Smith, says, from a regional perspective, they’ve deployed about 24 volunteers to help with these disasters throughout the country.

“There’s no one organization that can respond to a disaster of this magnitude. So it takes Red Cross volunteers from across the county, and it takes other organizations from across the country to respond. The need is so great,”

Smith says they still have more experienced volunteers who are ready to deploy if needed.

