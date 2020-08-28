South Dakota reports 323 new COVID-19 cases, active cases remain above 2,000

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 323 new COVID-19 cases as active cases remain above 2,000.

The 323 new cases bring the state total 12,517 a day after the state announced an underreporting due to a ‘reporting aberration’. The increase in active cases brings the state to 2,182.

Both current hospitalizations and total hospitalizations increased Friday. Current hospitalizations are at 80, up five from Thursday. Total hospitalizations are now at 995.

The state also reported 38 more recoveries, the state total now sits at 10,170.

The death toll also increased from Thursday to 165.

On Thursday, a Department of Health official said an aberration occurred Sunday evening during the automated geocoding process of new test results received. This geocoding process helps officials verify the state and county where the patient lives. State Epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said the problem has been fixed. He said the aberration did not affect the notification or investigation process.

