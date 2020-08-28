Advertisement

Pierre Native bikes to Alaska in 40 days

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Gary inside, he had to stay active.
Dakota News Now at 5 - Biker & Writer
By Austin Goss
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:52 AM CDT
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - The coronavirus pandemic forced many people inside, and forced them to find new ways to pass the time.

Gary Wietgrefe loves the outdoors. There is no place he would rather be.

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Gary inside, he had to stay active. He decided to write his seventh book.

“We came back from overseas, and we were isolating and I thought a lot of people were just sitting in their chair, and they want to do something different,” Wietgrefe said.

So instead of pounding the pavement, Gary hit the keyboard. The result was a book detailing his journey from Pierre, South Dakota to Alaska.

“Distracted drivers, bears, woods, bison, porcupines, there are just hills, mountains, sands on the shoulder, there are so many things that could hurt you. I made the 3,000 miles journey without injury.”

Wietgrefe says the journey would never have been possible without his wife, who traveled ahead of him and took care of the lodging and food for him, as well as keeping him company along the way.

“It was our adventure together, and yes, I did my part by getting lodging food and catching up with him,” said Patty, Gary’s wife.

Wietgrefe hopes his book will inspire others to get out and be active.

“You don’t have to bike 40 days in a row as I did. You can bike two. Add the parts together; make it a vacation.”

To find out more information about Gary’s journey, or how to order the book, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

