Pennington County Jail staffers testing positive

Five staffers in two weeks have tested positive for COVID-19
Nine inmates, and five staffers in two weeks have tested positive for COVID-19.
Nine inmates, and five staffers in two weeks have tested positive for COVID-19.
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the past two weeks, five Pennington County Jail Staffers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, 11 out of the more than 400 Pennington County Sheriff’s Office employees have test positive for the virus. Approximately nine inmates and detainees have tested positive, but Pennington County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Brian Mueller said the inmate cases were from past months.

Mueller said the Sheriff’s office has been proactive with intake protocols at all facilities.

New inmates and detainees are being quarantined for anywhere from three to 14 days before being put into general population. Also, many inmates have been appearing in court via video links.

Staff are being asked screening questions, having temperatures taken, being asked to self-report symptoms and any tests, and are using PPE when required.

“We have masks and PPE that are available, and then, all of our employees in our intake areas are wearing full PPE, and then in any of our quarantine areas, medical quarantine and our daily quarantine areas, they’re required to wear PPE,” said Mueller. " And then, we do have masks for our staff who wish to wear them.”

Mueller said the jail and care campus are at a higher risk because there is a more transient population in these facilities, but he said the inmates and detainees have been handling the changes very well.

“We’ve really tried to be transparent and letting them know up front of any of the changes that we need to make for their safety,” said Mueller. “They’ve been very receptive and we’ve had very few problems in that front.”

Mueller also added that the Sheriff’s Office has been open to feedback from both employees and the detainees and inmates about addressing COVID-related concerns.

