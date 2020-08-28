Advertisement

Peasant close to the workweek; warmer Saturday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a stormy Thursday, today will be a great day with skies becoming sunny, humidity dropping and a nice breeze bringing in cooler air. Highs will be in the 70s and lower 80s today.

Saturday will be warmer. I can’t rule out an isolated thunderstorm Saturday afternoon or night as a weak disturbance moves through. Sunday will be a day of change as a strong cold front moves in from the northwest. Some showers and storms are possible with the front, which will bring in much cooler temperatures Sunday night and Monday. There might be a few stray showers Monday, mainly in Wyoming.

Next week looks great with a brief warm-up Wednesday followed by another shot of cooler air Thursday.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: 23 minutes ago

Forecast

Evening Storms, Cooler and Breezy Friday!

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mike Modrick
Scattered thunderstorms will move across KOTA Territory tonight. A few severe storms with large hail and winds over 60 mph are possible this evening,

Forecast

Evening Storms, Cooler and Breezy Friday!

Updated: 13 hours ago

Forecast

Severe Weather Alert Day Today! Enhanced Risk of severe thunderstorms with large hail and damaging winds possible!

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:04 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:59 AM CDT

Forecast

A Few Severe Storms possible Thursday!

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT
|
By Mike Modrick
An isolated thunderstorm is possible overnight, and again on Thursday. The greatest risk of severe storms is Thursday evening, which could include a few severe storms. That means 1″ hail and winds gusting over 60 mph will be possible with some of the storms that develop.

Forecast

Better Chance of Thunderstorms!

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT

Forecast

Hot today, just not as hot as yesterday - STORMY Thursday ahead!

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:20 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:06 AM CDT

Forecast

A Little Cooler!

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT
|
By Mike Modrick
Slightly cooler air returns for Wednesday and Thursday