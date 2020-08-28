Peasant close to the workweek; warmer Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a stormy Thursday, today will be a great day with skies becoming sunny, humidity dropping and a nice breeze bringing in cooler air. Highs will be in the 70s and lower 80s today.

Saturday will be warmer. I can’t rule out an isolated thunderstorm Saturday afternoon or night as a weak disturbance moves through. Sunday will be a day of change as a strong cold front moves in from the northwest. Some showers and storms are possible with the front, which will bring in much cooler temperatures Sunday night and Monday. There might be a few stray showers Monday, mainly in Wyoming.

Next week looks great with a brief warm-up Wednesday followed by another shot of cooler air Thursday.

