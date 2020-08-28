Mass testing confirms 26 COVID-19 cases out of 650 tests in Sturgis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Results from the city-wide COVID-19 testing are in. After waiting five to nine days after the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Free tests were done Aug. 21, 24 and 25.

Out of 650 tests that Monument Health conducted, 26 came back positive.

The city purchased 1,300 tests (which is 20% of the population of Sturgis) and reserved testing for four different groups: City employees, in which testing was mandatory, school district employees, community employees of private businesses throughout and Sturgis residents.

This is how the testing shook out:

City Employees* 83 tested, with 3 positive results

School District Employees 35 tested with 1 positive result

Front-Line Workers 217 tested with 11 positive results

Residents 315 tested with 11 positive results

*One of the City employees testing positive worked in close contact with the public. First responders were not tested in this group.

All individuals requesting a test were asymptomatic at the time of testing. Health officials reported asymptomatic positive Black Hills tests fell in the range of 3% to 7% on average in the weeks before the Rally. Sturgis has an average of 4%.

More than 100 cases of COVID-19 connected to the rally have been reported in at least eight states, the Associated Press reports.

The testing initiative was just one of the measures put in place to protect residents and attendees from the spread of COVID-19 during the event. Additionally, the City also provided PPE supplies to area businesses and provided free shopping and delivery services to all residents who chose to remain at home before, during, and after the Rally event.

