Department of Labor and Regulation say there are more than 7,000 jobs open West River

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When the pandemic first hit, unemployment numbers skyrocketed. Now, businesses across South Dakota say they’re seeing empty positions and looking for workers to fill them.

More than nine thousand people are continually claiming unemployment benefits in South Dakota.

However, the state says there are job opportunities available, and that business owners want to hire.

The South Dakota Department of Labor & Regulation says there are more than 21,000 jobs across South Dakota. 4,000 of those are located within Rapid City, and almost 3,000 are located elsewhere West River.

The owner of Peggy’s Place, Peggy Janecek, says she needs the help at her diner.

”The only thing is, is we’ve been short of help so we haven’t been able to open for our full amount of time. We’re usually open breakfast lunch and dinner, we haven’t been able to be open for dinner,” says Janecek.

So why are there all these open positions, while so many are looking for work? The Department of Labor suggested that could partly be due to where those jobs are, as well as the education and skills required.

