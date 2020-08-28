Deadwood welcomes classic cars for Kool Deadwood Nites

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Classic cars filled the parking lot of the Welcome Center in Deadwood as part of the Kool Deadwood Nites Celebration.

Gear heads from across the country converged on the historic town of Deadwood for the 26th-anniversary event.

From classic American muscle cars to street rods, you can find just about anything.

A husband and wife from Arizona brought their car for an encore appearance this year -- after returning home and getting a special call from the Deadwood Chamber.

“So I asked them, did I get a speeding ticket or something going through town. And she says no, you won in your class and we want to verify the address to send your award. It is so cool to get one from a place where no one knows you because it tells you people really liked your car,” Joe Blendowski, says

Blendowski and his wife have put 500 miles on the car -- touring the Black Hills and taking photos, which is wife will later transform into acrylic paintings.

Another couple drove 2,500 miles from the sunshine state. They modeled their car off an iconic ride from the George Lucas film American Grafitti. It took three tries to get it right, as progress was stalled by Hurricane Irma, and then a burglary.

After checking Deadwood off their bucket list, the Hood’s are excited to explore the Black Hills.

“We drove through Needles Highway, took it through the Needles and stuff two days ago. We’re going to do Crazy Horse, and Mt. Rushmore and things like that but just the Black Hills and the scenery it is second to none,” Mike Hood, says,

Both Hood and Blendowski said one of the best parts of car shows like this one is building new friendships with other car fanatics.

