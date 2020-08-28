Advertisement

A Cool Night and a warmer Saturday!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Winds become light, skies are clear and we have cool temps! Saturday afternoon takes us back into the 80s, and a few thunderstorms will pop up into the late afternoon and evening. Sunday is the day with a really big change. We’re tracking a cold front that will move thru Sunday morning. You will know when the front comes thru because winds will become very gusty out of the north. And temps will fall in the afternoon with that strong wind. A few showers are possible into Sunday evening, then even cooler air settles in for Monday morning. The last morning of August will start in the 40s, even 30s in higher elevations!

