9th Annual Healthy Minds Event to take place Saturday
The 9th Annual Mental Health Awareness & Suicide Prevention Day Event will take place Saturday, August 29, at the Rushmore Mall.
Check out a list of events happening on Saturday:
10:00 am – Noon: Front Porch Coalition’s Virtual 18th Annual Suicide Awareness 5K Walk
Noon – 5 pm: Healthy Minds Resource Booths & Wellness Activities
Noon: Declaration of Mental Health Awareness & Suicide Prevention Day
12:15pm – 1:00pm: Cultural Connections with Sound & Language, Sequoia Crosswhite – Zoom & Rushmore Mall
12:30 pm – 4:30 pm: Healthy Minds Strength Challenge
1:30 pm – 2:15 pm: Trauma-Informed Yoga, Sequoia Crosswhite – Zoom & Rushmore Mall
2:30 pm – 3:30 pm: Ending the Silence, NAMI – Zoom
3:30 pm – 4 pm: Healthy Minds Strength Challenge Truck Pull in the parking lot by the former Sears. Truck courtesy of North Haines Volunteer Fire Department.
4 pm – 5 pm: Caregiver Support & Resources, Steve Deming – Zoom
5 pm – 7 pm: SAVE Suicide Prevention Training, Dominique Charlson & Mark Urban - Zoom
