9th Annual Healthy Minds Event to take place Saturday

The 9th Annual Mental Health Awareness & Suicide Prevention Day Event will take place Saturday, August 29, at the Rushmore Mall.
By Natalie Morris
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Check out a list of events happening on Saturday:

10:00 am – Noon: Front Porch Coalition’s Virtual 18th Annual Suicide Awareness 5K Walk

Noon – 5 pm: Healthy Minds Resource Booths & Wellness Activities

Noon: Declaration of Mental Health Awareness & Suicide Prevention Day

12:15pm – 1:00pm: Cultural Connections with Sound & Language, Sequoia Crosswhite – Zoom & Rushmore Mall

12:30 pm – 4:30 pm: Healthy Minds Strength Challenge

1:30 pm – 2:15 pm: Trauma-Informed Yoga, Sequoia Crosswhite – Zoom & Rushmore Mall

2:30 pm – 3:30 pm: Ending the Silence, NAMI – Zoom

3:30 pm – 4 pm: Healthy Minds Strength Challenge Truck Pull in the parking lot by the former Sears. Truck courtesy of North Haines Volunteer Fire Department.

4 pm – 5 pm: Caregiver Support & Resources, Steve Deming – Zoom

5 pm – 7 pm: SAVE Suicide Prevention Training, Dominique Charlson & Mark Urban - Zoom

