Vitalant makes COVID-19 antibody testing available

Blood donations needed at Vitalant
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Vitalant is now testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies from those who have recovered from COVID-19.

Plasma from someone who has had the infection could contain antibodies. If “convalescent plasma” is donated, it can assist someone who has the virus.

The Food and Drug Administration is allowing the transfusion of convalescent plasma as an investigational treatment, currently. Vitalant is working with hospitals to collect, process and distribute the plasma for treatment in patients with active, serious COVID-19 infections.

To be eligible, you must have had COVID-19 symptoms plus:

  • Prior laboratory diagnosis of COVID-19, either by a positive nasal/oral swab test OR a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies requested by your health care provider
  • Complete resolution of symptoms for at least 28 days
  • Meet all other donor eligibility for an automated plasma donation

Donors can view results in your online donor account 2 weeks after donating. Due to the significant cost of this test, reward points are suspended for the time being (except for apheresis donors, who give specific blood components via special equipment).

Potential donors can learn more here.

