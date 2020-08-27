The Lead-Deadwood school district is gearing up for the new school year

LEAD-DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - Students in the Lead-Deadwood School District will return to class next Wednesday.

Superintendent Dan Leikvold says 85% of students have confirmed they will be returning for face-to-face learning, while 15% will start with remote learning.

Masks are not required in school but are strongly encouraged.

Water fountains will be turned off, but water filling stations will be available, which is why students are encouraged to bring a water bottle with them.

When it comes to busing, parents will need to reserve a spot for their child.

And for those who ride the bus, there will be some regulations.

Masks will be required, social distancing will need to take place, and there will be assigned seating.

Even though school hasn’t started yet, some may wonder if the district has a breaking point for completely switching to remote learning.

“I think are metric is gonna be essentially tied to a percentage of students who test positive at a given time in a particular building. And we really have three buildings, an elementary school, a middle school, and a high school, but there is so much interaction between the middle school and high school in Lead that we’re going to consider that one building. So we’re not really sure exactly what that number is,” says Leikvold.

If the district was to go back to remote learning, that decision will not be made by Leikvold.

He can recommend it, but ultimately the school board will convene to make the decision.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.