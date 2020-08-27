Advertisement

The Lead-Deadwood school district is gearing up for the new school year

Students are getting ready for another school year.
By Cali Montana
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAD-DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - Students in the Lead-Deadwood School District will return to class next Wednesday.

Superintendent Dan Leikvold says 85% of students have confirmed they will be returning for face-to-face learning, while 15% will start with remote learning.

Masks are not required in school but are strongly encouraged.

Water fountains will be turned off, but water filling stations will be available, which is why students are encouraged to bring a water bottle with them.

When it comes to busing, parents will need to reserve a spot for their child.

And for those who ride the bus, there will be some regulations.

Masks will be required, social distancing will need to take place, and there will be assigned seating.

Even though school hasn’t started yet, some may wonder if the district has a breaking point for completely switching to remote learning.

“I think are metric is gonna be essentially tied to a percentage of students who test positive at a given time in a particular building. And we really have three buildings, an elementary school, a middle school, and a high school, but there is so much interaction between the middle school and high school in Lead that we’re going to consider that one building. So we’re not really sure exactly what that number is,” says Leikvold.

If the district was to go back to remote learning, that decision will not be made by Leikvold.

He can recommend it, but ultimately the school board will convene to make the decision.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mutton Bustin'

Updated: 16 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Central States Fair

Updated: 17 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Journey Museum

Updated: 17 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

RNC Convention

Updated: 18 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Lead Deadwood School District

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

What are peoples thoughts on COVID

Updated: 20 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

South Dakota COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

S.D. Firefighters help combat Colo. wildfires

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Interior VFD has been fighting wildfires in Colorado

News

The Journey Museum and Learning Center receives a $20,000 grant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
The Journey Museum and Learning Center received a grant which will help them reinvent themselves.

News

S.D. delegates say Noem’s speech popular among Republicans nationally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Noem's RNC speech Tuesday put South Dakota on the national stage