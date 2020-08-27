Advertisement

Severe Weather Alert Day Today! Enhanced Risk of severe thunderstorms with large hail and damaging winds possible!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be a stormy one, for sure! There is an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms today. Isolated severe storms this morning will weaken and move east, but numerous severe storms will be possible this afternoon and evening. Large hail and damaging winds will be likely with some of the storms.

Expect the best chance for severe weather to be between 4pm and 8pm. Supercells are likely to develop near the Black Hills and parts of northeast Wyoming then move east. These storms will have a high probability of large hail. This evening, these storms will congeal into a squall line that will race east across the plains. Damaging winds over 60 mph will be likely with this line.

Tomorrow, all is good - sunshine, cooler and breezy.

