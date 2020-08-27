S.D. delegates say Noem’s speech popular among Republicans nationally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem made waves during the Republican National Convention Tuesday night, and according to South Dakota Republican delegates, Noem’s speech was extremely popular among party insiders.

29 delegates from South Dakota went to the convention in Charlotte, South Carolina, including Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden. Some delegates said the RNC was quite different this year due to COVID-19. A delegate from Codington County said extra precautions were taken at the convention to protect attendees’ health.

Another part that stood out to them was that Governor Noem has put South Dakota on the national stage, winning praise from party members in other states.

”Governor Noem is kind of risen to the top as far as a conservative message,” Lt. Governor Rhoden commented.

“While the fireworks show and some of the other things...have laid the bedrock for her popularity, ... the admiration she’s receiving is directly attributed to her leadership in dealing with COVID...,” said Ried Holien, national committeeman from Codington County.

Although Representative Dusty Johnson did not attend the RNC, he did have some thoughts on Noem’s prime-time address regarding the civilian unrest happening across the nation.

“I do think there is more unrest in America’s large cities than we want, and I don’t know that unrest has yet been productive and moving America forward. So I absolutely understand the concerns the governor brought forward,” Johnson commented.

Johnson also said he’s glad that both the Republican and Democratic parties held conventions this month, giving people as much information as possible before they make their decision.

