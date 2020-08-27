Advertisement

Rapid City’s temporary emergency care shelter closes its doors

The shelter was a place for the homeless population to recover from COVID-19.
The care shelter in Rapid City was open for 67 days.
The care shelter in Rapid City was open for 67 days.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City’s temporary emergency care shelter was designed to help the homeless population recover from COVID-19; however, that shelter is now closed.

It was originally located at the Civic Center’s Rushmore Hall, before moving to a smaller location at 725 N. Lacrosse St.

The shelter then stopped admitting new people on July 28.

Rapid City, Pennington County emergency management deputy director, Alexa White, says the decision was made because, on July 25, they had seen zero participants for four days in a row.

White says after July 28, they did retain the staff for about two weeks just in case there was a surge.

Now some may wonder what happens if there is a spike in cases? White says they have retained some of the staffing and participant supplies.

“In expectation and preparation that we might need to do that, and that direction wouldn’t be a decision just by us but by our user’s board. Which includes the police chief, the fire chief, the sheriff, and a few other folks that help make that decision. And so those would be the decision-makers that would say this is what we need to do now,” says White.

During the 67 days the shelter was open, they saw 54 individuals, and the most people they had in one day was 14.

Rapid City and Pennington County jointly funded the operation.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

People react to the recent increase in South Dakota COVID cases

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Locals aren’t surprised and expect that will continue until there’s a vaccine or cure.

News

Food vendors notice the difference in Central States Fair foot traffic

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
One said the first few days were slow.

Business

Keystone’s economy doing better than expected

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Tourism, South Dakota's second-biggest moneymaker was hit hard at the beginning of the pandemic, but now many businesses say they're recovering.

News

Rep. Johnson visits GenPro, expect stimulus package in coming months

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Dusty Johnson tours GenPro Energy.

Latest News

News

Man who robbed convenience store, threatened employee pleads guilty to armed robbery

Updated: 1 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Gov. Noem merges state agriculture, environment and natural resources departments

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Gov. Kristi Noem announced the South Dakota Departments of Agriculture and Environment and Natural Resources will merge to form the streamlined South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

News

New Underwood chosen for 1,100-acre solar farm project

Updated: 2 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Vitalant makes COVID-19 antibody testing available

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Vitalant is now testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies from those who have recovered from COVID-19.

News

Mutton Busting at the Central States Fair

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Mutton Busting

News

RCPD: jump in homicide cases for 2020 "tragic fluke"

Updated: 2 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.