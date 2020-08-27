Advertisement

Keystone’s economy doing better than expected

Keystone businesses are doing good this season.
Keystone businesses are doing good this season.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTATV) - When the pandemic hit, business owners/ managers Kathy Uhrig, Peggy Janecek, and Teresa Smith weren’t sure how this years tourism season would go.

“I was very optimistic about it,” says Smith.

“Very skeptical honestly,” says Uhrig.

“I was optimistic,” says Janecek.

But they say they’re doing better than expected.”

“As soon as May hit it was like a 100% change around, we had an amazing Memorial Day and the summer’s just continued on, we’ve been super busy all summer,” says Uhrig.

Some of that increased traffic has to do with large events like the Sturgis Rally bringing hundreds of thousands of visitors to the Black Hills during a year where a lot of similar events across the country have been up in the air.

Another attraction for visitors: July 3rd’s fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore.

“That just brought so much business in and so that was wonderful,” says Janecek.

And many business owners say those big events are just a part of the reason visitors have been flocking to the area.

“We have very few restrictions here with COVID, no masks are required, so everyone’s looking at that honestly and it like we want to go to South Dakota,” says Uhrig.

And that is leaving them optimistic about the rest of the season.

“It’s been a good year, better than expected, and let’s keep going,” says Smith.

Copyright 2020 KOTATV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

Hotel Alex Johnson leases parking spaces at downtown parking ramp

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Alex Johnson leases spaces in downtown parking ramp.

News

Local businesses experience ‘sigh of relief’ because BHSU are back

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT
|
By Cali Montana
College students are back in Spearfish.

Business

Fleet Farm brings new jobs to Rapid City

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT
|
By Connor Matteson
Unemployment rates are high nationwide and a new store in Rapid City is doing it's part to lower the numbers.

News

Daylight Donuts finds center after first month of business

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT
|
By Sunday Miller
Located on the corner of St. Patrick St. and St. Joesph Street, the new donut store has been open for about a month.

Latest News

News

This year’s Inc. 5000 includes 10 South Dakota companies

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:44 AM CDT
|
By KOTA Staff
Ten South Dakota companies made a list of the 5,000 fastest growing businesses in the nation, according to rankings released Wednesday by Inc. Magazine.

Sturgis Rally

Vendors finish out year with Rally as last stop

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Entrepreneurs expand their clientele by attedning this annual event

News

Occupational licensing reform hits South Dakota

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 7:43 PM CDT
|
By Austin Goss
Occupational Licensing reform has hit South Dakota, and will streamline the process of getting jobs in the state.

Business

Get out on Pactola Lake - Pactola Pines launches are open for business

Updated: Jul. 2, 2019 at 1:55 PM CDT
|
By Wealthy Gener
Pactola Lake saw rising waters due to May weather conditions, but the 4th of July week is looking good for weather and business.

Business

Big Fireworks - A Great Way to Celebrate Our Nation's Independence

Updated: Jul. 1, 2019 at 3:30 PM CDT
|
By Wealthy Gener
Big Fireworks in Rapid City celebrates in a big way, but the displays aren't just beautiful and fun...we remember our nation's independence.

Business

South Dakota steel factory owner celebrated in D.C.

Updated: May. 6, 2019 at 6:37 PM CDT
|
By Jillian Angeline
Small business owners from across the nation are honored for taking risks and investing in their communities, including Derek DeGeest, who runs a steel manufacturing company outside of Sioux Falls.