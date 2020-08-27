Evening Storms, Cooler and Breezy Friday!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered thunderstorms will move across KOTA Territory tonight. A few severe storms with large hail and winds over 60 mph are possible this evening, then skies clear out before morning. Friday skies are sunny, winds are gusty out of the north through the morning and we are much, much cooler.

Temps rebound into the 80s Saturday and an isolated thunderstorm is possible. Then a strong cold front moves thru Sunday. Temps could fall in the afternoon with very gusty winds from the north, an early taste of Autumn. And this change in the weather pattern is the end of the intense heat we’ve had for the last two weeks!

