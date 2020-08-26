RCPD warns against scam calls
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A scam call has been targeting residents of Rapid City, police say.
A caller claiming to be a Rapid City Police Department employee has been requesting credit card information to “clear a person’s warrants.”
“Law enforcement does not conduct business this way,” Rapid City police said in a Facebook post.
If anyone receives a call like this, officials advise recipients to hang up.
Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.