RCPD warns against scam calls

By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A scam call has been targeting residents of Rapid City, police say.

A caller claiming to be a Rapid City Police Department employee has been requesting credit card information to “clear a person’s warrants.”

“Law enforcement does not conduct business this way,” Rapid City police said in a Facebook post.

If anyone receives a call like this, officials advise recipients to hang up.

SCAM ALERT: We have been made aware of a scam currently targeting citizens of Rapid City. The caller claims to be an...

Posted by Rapid City Police Department on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

