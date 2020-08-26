Advertisement

Public South Dakota universities launch COVID-19 tracking tools

(Source: NerdWallet)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s six public universities are launching websites that track COVID-19 cases on each campus.

The Board of Regents announced on Tuesday that each university will launch dashboards that track individual cases among students and staff.

The launch of these dashboards come after the South Dakota Department of Health said that while it will track overall cases in the state’s university system, it will not break down those cases by the university. The same goes for the state’s K-12 system. Some districts are making public how many cases there are in their system; others, like the Sioux Falls School District, are only making the information available to parents.

As of Wednesday morning, the four universities with active dashboards are reporting 91 COVID-19 cases. This is already up 20 cases from the Department of Health’s latest tally in public universities, which is updated each Monday.

COVID-19 websites by university:

University of South Dakota

South Dakota State University

Northern State University

Dakota State University

Black Hills State University

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lawrence County man dies due to COVID-19, state reports Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Health officials confirmed another death due to COVID-19 in South Dakota, bringing total deaths in the state to 162.

News

South Dakota’s Noem to appear at RNC

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Noem is expected to give an address that hits the themes she has emphasized during the pandemic — personal responsibility and freedom.

News

RCPD warns against scam calls

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
A caller claiming to be a Rapid City Police Department employee has been requesting credit card information

News

Fire Training

Updated: 14 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

KOTA Territory News at 10 - VOD - clipped version

Updated: 14 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

COVID act

Updated: 14 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Fire training exercise held by the Rapid City Fire Department

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Fire training for the Rapid City Fire Department

News

Lou Lou’s Bombdiggity’s honors mother’s legacy through pasties

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Sunday Miller
After opening in March, Cindy James and her brother Dan Waisanen set out to make pasties like their mom who passed away from cancer.

News

Lemmon elementary students stay home after coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
Lemmon school district had a coronavirus outbreak; this comes as concerns rise for how Rapid City Area Schools will reopen in September.

News

Classic cars will roll into Deadwood for Kool Deadwood Nites

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Kool Deadwood Nites is back and it starts on Wednesday.