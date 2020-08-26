Advertisement

Monument Health connects patients to loved ones with iPad donations

“Seeing your family member over video is more personal than a phone call.”
John Summerville, a patient at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, uses an iPad to keep in touch with family.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Maintaining health during the COVID-19 pandemic takes many forms, so Monument Health has not only treated patients medically but socially. 

The healthcare provider helped facilitate the donation of more than 300 iPads to the loved ones of patients in the Monument Health system. The John T. Vucurevich Foundation ($25,000) and the South Dakota Community Foundation ($20,000) offered funds, so iPads and wall mounts could be available in patients’ rooms.

“When we consider the Foundation’s purpose and how our funds are distributed, efforts that will help caregivers at the bedside and that will help improve the experience for patients are what we focus on,” said Angie Kliewer, Monument Health Foundation Director. “So, we were happy to help with this project.”

The partnership developed for this initiative after Lowe’s in Rapid City donated five of the devices to Monument Health to support patients in the community.

On Aug. 7, the importance of helping families communicate was reinforced when the parents of a COVID-19 patient asked to visit Rapid City Hospital to thank caregivers and providers who cared for their son and who facilitated the use of an iPad before he passed away.

“Seeing your family member over video is more personal than a phone call,” said Janel Salazar, Nurse Clinician in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). “It’s been vital in helping the family provide support and participate in the care of their loved one and also in helping the patient not feel so isolated.”

All Monument Health hospitals have many iPads available for patient use now, and the goal is for one to be installed in each adult inpatient room across the system by Aug. 21.

