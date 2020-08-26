Advertisement

Lou Lou’s Bombdiggity’s honors mother’s legacy through pasties

By Sunday Miller
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - To keep their mother’s memory and recipes alive, Lou Lou’s Bombdiggity’s is bringing homemade pasties to Deadwood.

After opening in March, Cindy James and her brother Dan Waisanen set out to make pasties like their mom who passed away from cancer.

With nine different pasties -- this sibling duo can make more than 100 a day combined.

And it's more than just a breakfast item, they're experimenting with pizza flavors.

James is a cancer survivor herself and says pasties are like hot pockets but much better.

“Everything I do, I do with a purpose,” Cindy James, owner, said. “I roll it out and I’m thinking of somebody and I’ll just put all the ingredients in, and I’m just layering it with prayer and praying for those folks, so it’s just my time to connect with me.”

James says keeping the bakery open throughout the pandemic has been a sign of hope.

“Sorry this makes me emotional and I can pass that beauty onto another person through our little vessel of love,” James said.

Lou Lou’s Bombdiggity’s is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday located at 11 Charles Street in Deadwood. Customers can also call 605-722-8052.

