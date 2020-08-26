Advertisement

Lawmakers weigh in on hurricane response

Hurricane Laura, fed by the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, has strengthened to a Category 4 storm.
Hurricane Laura, fed by the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, has strengthened to a Category 4 storm.(Source: NOAA)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC/AP) - Hurricane Laura is strengthening over the Gulf Coast and authorities are encouraging coastal residents of Texas and Louisiana to evacuate.

Gray Television’s Washington DC News Bureau spoke with Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) about the federal and local response to the developing storm.

Sen. Cornyn has been in office during several other natural disasters, including both hurricanes Harvey and Katrina. Cornyn says he has confidence in local leaders to prepare and handle the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

“We are blessed in Texas with some outstanding leaders, starting at the local level, who have a lot of practice dealing with these natural disasters,” said Cornyn. “They know what to do.”

In Louisiana, Rep. Clay Higgins says he has been in touch local officials and experts in water drainage and management.

He says he believes the state is now in the best possible position to endure a heavy rain event, adding that Louisiana is ready for Laura in “every conceivable way.”

“We are communicating and prepared for this incoming storm. It’s going to be a hit though,” said Higgins. “The best thing we can do is be calm, prepared, and ready to move into rescue operations.”

President Trump has issued emergency decelerations for both Texas and Louisiana.

Laura closed in on the U.S. after killing nearly two dozen people on the island of Hispaniola, including 20 in Haiti and three in the Dominican Republic, where it knocked out power and caused intense flooding.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

