How common are mountain lion sightings in Rapid City?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It isn’t unusual to spot a mountain lion in Rapid City, and on Tuesday, we told you about three mountain lions spotted in a yard near Quarry Park.

Since Jan.1 of 2020, Game Fish and Parks had ten reported mountain lion sightings, according to Trenton Haffley.

And that number includes the most recent one where a video shows three mountain lions in a residential neighborhood.

"It's not unusual for us to have mountain lions in Rapid City. I wouldn't say that there's a specific time of year where we expect them to show up, or we would say it's normal for them to show up. They can be in town at any time," says the terrestrial resource supervisor for South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, Trenton Haffley

Of the ten reported sightings, Haffley says five were confirmed as mountain lions while the others remain unconfirmed.

“When we track reports in our database until we can actually confirm that it was a mountain lion, it goes down as unconfirmed. So having security camera footage or pictures of any kind really helps us narrow down for sure that it was, in fact, a mountain lion,” says Haffley.

As people continue to social distance, many take advantage of the outdoors.

And with multiple mountain lion sightings, as well as a few bear sightings, it’s important to be aware of your surroundings.

Now, as you get your bag together to go on a hike, you may wonder if there’s anything, in particular, you should pack just in case you see a mountain lion.

Haffley says there is no special equipment you’re going to need.

"If you encounter a mountain lion almost certainly, the lion is going to be more afraid of you than you are of it. So it will try to run away. If it doesn't run away, the best way to address the mountain lion is to make eye contact look it in the eyes and make yourself appear as big as possible, and that should just chase it off and scare it away," says Haffley.

If anyone sees a mountain lion, they’re encouraged to call South Dakota Game Fish and Parks at 605-394-2391.

