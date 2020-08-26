Advertisement

Hot today, just not as hot as yesterday - STORMY Thursday ahead!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will still be above normal, just not as hot as it’s been. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s this afternoon. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible.

Thursday will potentially be an active weather day as a moist an unstable airmass will be in place, and an upper trough will move over a frontal boundary, triggering strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Large hail and damaging winds will be possible with some of the storms tomorrow, but not everyone will see severe weather.

Friday will be a sunny, mild day with warmer temperatures returning this weekend. It still looks like a strong cold front will bring fall-like temperatures next week.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

