Advertisement

Ground breaks on new apartment community on Catron Boulevard

The VUE at Catron is Rapid City’s newest apartment community.
The VUE at Catron is Rapid City’s newest apartment community.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ground broke on the first of many housing projects Lloyd Companies is planning in Rapid City Wednesday.

The VUE at Catron will be a new apartment community in south Rapid City. The community is projected to be entirely done by spring 2022. The project will have three buildings that hold a total of 168 units. There will be one, two and three-bedrooms available that can view the Black Hills from the Catron Boulevard location.

“It is exciting to see this project coming out of the ground as we look at developing several more projects in our great community,” said Luke Neely, Lloyd’s Regional Development Director.

The community will have two 36-unit buildings, one 96-unit building, a clubhouse and an outdoor pool. Additional amenities will include a community room, 24-hour fitness center, a courtyard, fire pit, outdoor kitchen, playground and dog park and on-site management, maintenance and package receiving.

“Lloyd Companies is focused on making a meaningful contribution to Rapid City. Our hope is to see all ships rise together as we grow our community and continue to make this a better place to live for years to come,” Neely said.

The clubhouse is scheduled to open this winter. One of the 36-unit buildings will open in the spring of 2021, the next 36-unit building in the summer of 2021 and the final 96-unit building in the spring of 2022.

The site is located at 1330 Catron Blvd, near Mt. Rushmore Road.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Public South Dakota universities launch COVID-19 tracking tools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
South Dakota’s six public universities are launching websites that track COVID-19 cases on each campus.

News

Lawrence County man dies due to COVID-19, state reports Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Health officials confirmed another death due to COVID-19 in South Dakota, bringing total deaths in the state to 162.

News

South Dakota’s Noem to appear at RNC

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Noem is expected to give an address that hits the themes she has emphasized during the pandemic — personal responsibility and freedom.

News

RCPD warns against scam calls

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
A caller claiming to be a Rapid City Police Department employee has been requesting credit card information

Latest News

News

Fire Training

Updated: 16 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

KOTA Territory News at 10 - VOD - clipped version

Updated: 16 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

COVID act

Updated: 16 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Fire training exercise held by the Rapid City Fire Department

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Fire training for the Rapid City Fire Department

News

Lou Lou’s Bombdiggity’s honors mother’s legacy through pasties

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Sunday Miller
After opening in March, Cindy James and her brother Dan Waisanen set out to make pasties like their mom who passed away from cancer.

News

Lemmon elementary students stay home after coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
Lemmon school district had a coronavirus outbreak; this comes as concerns rise for how Rapid City Area Schools will reopen in September.