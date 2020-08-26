Adkins pleads guilty to armed robbery charges
Johnathan Adkins was charged with armed robbery of a convenience store.
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 21-year-old man pleaded guilty to armed robbery in federal court on Wednesday.
Johnathan Adkins admitted to robbing a Big D convenience store in Rapid City in January 2020 and threatening an employee with a gun.
Sentencing will be at a later time, but Adkins could face a maximum of 20 years in prison, and a $250-thousand fine for the robbery charge, while also facing a maximum sentence of life in prison, plus a $250-thousand fine for the use of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
There is no parole in the federal system and no early releases.
