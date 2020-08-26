A Few Severe Storms possible Thursday!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An isolated thunderstorm is possible overnight, and again on Thursday. The greatest risk of severe storms is Thursday evening, which could include a few severe storms. That means 1″ hail and winds gusting over 60 mph will be possible with some of the storms that develop.

Skies clear out for Friday with cooler air returning, mainly 70s and low 80s. We’re a little warmer for Saturday, then much cooler air starts to move in late Sunday. The strong north winds will take us back to the 70s to start next week. And those winds will also push much of the smoke in our skies farther to the south and east!

