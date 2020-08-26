Advertisement

A Few Severe Storms possible Thursday!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An isolated thunderstorm is possible overnight, and again on Thursday. The greatest risk of severe storms is Thursday evening, which could include a few severe storms. That means 1″ hail and winds gusting over 60 mph will be possible with some of the storms that develop.

Skies clear out for Friday with cooler air returning, mainly 70s and low 80s. We’re a little warmer for Saturday, then much cooler air starts to move in late Sunday. The strong north winds will take us back to the 70s to start next week. And those winds will also push much of the smoke in our skies farther to the south and east!

We have one more day of near record heat, then a BIG change in our weather pattern! Tuesday’s record in Rapid City is 101° set in 1926. We will be close, but the smoky haze in the sky and a few high clouds could keep us from making the record. By the end of the week cooler air returns, and by next Monday even cooler air comes in with an Autumn-like storm. A few showers are possible and highs for the last day of August are likely to be in the 60s to near 70°!

