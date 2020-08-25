Western fires cause smokey air in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota usually has low air pollution, which leads to good, clean air.

With fires burning across California, South Dakotans might have noticed smokey air the last few days, which means reduced air quality.

The South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources, which tracks the air quality across the state, said having smokey air like this isn’t uncommon, especially during fire season.

Smoke from fires in California, as well as other western states, can travel as far east as South Dakota.

Currently, those more western fires have put us in the moderate category for air quality.

" A large portion of that is related to the California fires, there are also fires in Colorado and throughout western states,” said Rick Boddicker, environmental scientist manager with the Air Quality Program. “So it’s probably a combination, and then, of course, we always do have those instances where we do get local issues as well.”

“But, since the whole western half is yellow, we’re assuming that the fires are what’s causing that,” said Barb Regynski, environmental scientist.

Tuesday morning, the air quality hit unhealthy for people in the sensitive group’s category. The department said that if people are concerned, they should reach out to their doctor.

“I would focus more on the longterm. You know, what we do now in terms of keeping ourselves healthy, exercising, eating right and following our physician’s instructions, making sure you have a physician?” said Troy Howard, an ear, nose and throat surgeon. “Those are the things that make you ready for fire season next year.”

Boddicker and Regynski said it’s a good idea to check the air quality often as a variety of factors can affect it.

